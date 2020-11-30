  • MORE MARKET STATS

How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears

By: |
November 30, 2020 6:28 PM

Homeland Security Investigations officials are preparing for a crush of new scams when the coronavirus vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come in a few weeks.

Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet.Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet.

Homeland Security Investigations officials are preparing for a crush of new scams when the coronavirus vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come in a few weeks.

A few things to keep in mind to avoid falling victim: — Always consult a licensed medical professional to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

Related News

— Make sure your doctor has been approved to administer the vaccine.
— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet.
— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments through an online pharmacy.
— Ignore large, unsolicited offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures.
— Don’t respond to text messages, emails or calls about vaccines and treatments.
— Be wary of ads for vaccines and treatments on social media.
— Any suspicious activity can be reported to: covid19investigations@dhs.gov.
Source: Department of Homeland Security.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre asks states to identify healthcare workers to carry out COVID-19 inoculation drive
2COVID-19 vaccine: Moderna to seek US and EU authorization for its vaccine on Monday
3Gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases steadily increasing: Health ministry