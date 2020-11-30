How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears

— Make sure your doctor has been approved to administer the vaccine. — Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet. — Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments through an online pharmacy. — Ignore large, unsolicited offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures. — Don’t respond to text messages, emails or calls about vaccines and treatments. — Be wary of ads for vaccines and treatments on social media. — Any suspicious activity can be reported to: covid19investigations@dhs.gov. Source: Department of Homeland Security.