How to take care of your eyes during Monsoon?

By Dr. Parul M Sharma

Be it the scorching heat of the summers or the humidity of monsoons, our eyes often become a casualty to the vagaries of the season, especially in today’s world of increased screen usage. Hence, they need extra care and protection during these times.

Some of the common eye conditions that affect people in this season:

Conjunctivitis: Eye flu is an infection of the outer membrane of the eyeball causing redness, irritation, discharge and watering

Stye: It’s a bacterial infection of oil glands in the eyelid leading to painful lump near the edge of the eyelid that may look like a boil or pimple

Eye Allergies: These are identified by red, irritating, tearing or runny eyes along with itchiness, swollen eyelids, soreness, burning sensation and sensitivity to light.

Eye care tips for monsoon:

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer couple of times a day

Do not touch your eyes with fingers directly to avoid infection with contaminated hands

Wear sunglasses to avoid glare

Wear swimming goggles while swimming

Take frequent eye breaks from the screen (follow 20:20:20 rule: every 20 mins, close your eyes for 20 secs or look away at 20 feet.

For eye infections: Antibiotic and anti-inflammatory eye drops should be used as prescribed by the Eye Specialist. Do not self-medicate or put steroid eye drops without consultation. Segregate yourself from persons having conjunctivitis or other eye infections – do not share clothing, towels or bedsheets

It is critical to take proper care of your eyes especially during seasonal changes, by maintaining proper hygiene and getting regular checkup

(The author is Director & Head of Department-Ophthalmology, Max Hospital -Gurgaon. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)