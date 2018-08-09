How to stay fit? These 5 apps will give you the best answer

Staying fit is the latest fad of 21st-century generation and many companies are minting money with the same. (IE)

Staying fit is the latest fad of 21st-century generation and many companies are minting money with the same. Gyms and fitness parlours are the second home for many but now in the world of technology, a smartphone can do wonders for you. There are multiple apps on both Android and iOS platforms which help you do your workout right. Here are the top 5 online fitness apps for you:

Trifecta: It is a platform which mainly focuses on functional fitness training regardless of where you perform the activity. Trifecta is useful for people who like doing CrossFit training. The app offers a daily workout routine, nutrition tracker and also has the kilo-to-pound converter.

Squats: It is an online platform to seek consultation from professionals to achieve your fitness goals. It also provides customised diet and fitness plans which are created by a team of expert fitness consultations. It can also be personalised to the needs of an individual which include diet plan, fitness goal-tracking and counselling services.

7 Minute Fitness: Subscribers can choose from a bunch of workouts such as leg workout, classic, butt workout or a 30-day challenge. In the 30-day challenge, the app will track the daily routine of the user and help him/her achieve the goal. Each workout set has detailed instructions for the exercises it involves along with demonstrative videos.

MyFitnessPal: MyFitnessPal has everything a person seeks for a healthy life. You need to create an account on the platform and then the ap will create a calorie intake goal for you based on the information you provide. It includes height, age, weight, daily activity, fitness goals, etc.

Interval Timer: The app works on simple logic and that is to keep a track on your workout. There are no workout plans, diet plans, recipes for weight loss or any trainer videos. There is just a timer which will help you organise your workout by keeping a track.