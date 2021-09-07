How to spot fake Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines? Modi govt issues parameters – Check full list

Government advisory on how to identify fake vaccines

The Centre shared with the states a list of parameters to identify the authenticity of the Covid vaccines being used in the country. The Health Ministry said in a letter written to the states, that it has prepared the parameters with information from the vaccine manufacturing companies like Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V – the three vaccines currently being used in the Indian market.

The beneficiaries can check the following details in the vial bottles.

COVISHIELD

A vial bottle should have the following details-

• SII product label

• Label colour shade is dark green and

• Aluminium flip-off seal is dark green.

• Brand name (Covishield) with trademark

• There will be an SII logo on the adhesive side of the label.

• The generic name will be not mentioned in bold

• “(Recombinant)” will be mentioned below the generic name in the same font.

• The lettering is in special white ink to be more clear and readable

• CGS not for sale stamp

COVAXIN

• Holographic effect on COVAXIN spelling

• Invisible UV helix on the label of the vial visible under UV light

• Green foil effect in “X” of COVAXIN’s spelling

• Micro text is hidden in label claim dots, which is written as COVAXIN

SPUTNIK

For imported vaccines like Sputnik, it is difficult for a beneficiary to know if it’s fake or real. The cartoon for Sputnik will have labels of two different bulk manufacturing sites from Russia.

“For all the imported products till now, the English label is only available on the front and back of the carton of 5 ampoule pack, while for all other sides, including the primary label on the ampoule, it is in Russian,” the government added.

Mr Mandaviya, who was recently elevated as health minister, also said that three more vaccines, including one from Zydus Cadila and the other two, will be from Genova and Biological Evans for adults would be available in India soon.