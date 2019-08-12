How to reinvent Ayurveda for the modern age with integrated technology and digitization

Ayurveda can be used to change the face of modern healthcare as we know it.

The central government has been promoting the Indian traditional way of medication. The Modi government commissioned a whole ministry for Ayurveda and traditional medicines, ‘Ministry of AYUSH’. AYUSH refers to the form of treatment which involves Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. In an event dedicated to the traditional style of medication, many prominent officials and experts expressed their views on the need for these forms of treatment.

The third edition of Oja Festival, a festival for Ayurveda was organized, by NirogStreet in association with Ministry of AYUSH and co-organised by CSIR-IIM Technology Business Incubator in Delhi. Renowned Ayurvedic experts, researchers and practitioners voiced their opinion on critical issues in relation to Ayurveda and its relevance in the modern healthcare system. The event focused on the use of technology in Ayurveda, medicinal cannabis in India, emerging career opportunities for students and doctors, how Ayurveda can cure day-to-day lifestyle disorders and the future of pain management.

While talking about the need for widespread digitization in Ayurveda healthcare, Dr Leena Chhatre, OSD-AYUSH Grid, Ministry of AYUSH, said that “The e-Government and digitization policy of the government advocates that all citizen-centric services should be made available in a digitised form. AYUSH Grid has been formed by the Ministry of AYUSH to concentrate on this aspect, especially digitisation in Ayurvedic healthcare system. Digitisation is very important for bringing transparency, standardisation, drug control, quality control, decision support and continuity of care.”

Talking about the initiative, Ram N Kumar, Founder Nirogstreet said that “It is the right time for us to digitally enable Ayurveda knowledge access and present it to the world. The use of technology can greatly help in weeding out the problem of quackery and fake medicine. By capacity building, Ayurveda can be used to change the face of modern healthcare as we know it. Oja Festival is our initiative to celebrate Ayurveda and to promote this most effective yet nature-friendly method of treatment among masses so as to make it first call of treatment worldwide. With this unique platform, we are making an effort to create a collaborative and integrated Ayurvedic ecosystem.” He also focused on research and development in the field of Ayurveda to establish standards of ayurvedic medication.

“With NirogStreet we are striving to bridge this gap by certifying pure Ayurveda doctors and getting all of them available on one platform. Here they can be reached out to for consultation, treatment and knowledge sharing. This dream would be incomplete without building the right technology platforms,” said Ram N Kumar.

The Indian Ayurvedic fraternity, in one voice, supported the need for rapid adoption of integrated technology for strengthening the ecosystem. The NirogStreet aggregates fragmented doctors and clinics give them access to real-time learning, training, and certification using technology to deliver better Ayurvedic healthcare services to patients.

Notably, NirogStreet is an Ayurveda healthcare organisation which aims to make Ayurveda first call of treatment. This platform provides access to authentic Ayurveda doctors on a global scale with a focus to implement best practices and deliver quality Ayurveda healthcare. NirogStreet leverages the wide network of practitioners to promote health and wellness in society.

NirogStreet curates and empowers doctors by working closely with the Ministry of AYUSH, regulators, and research organisations using technology-based intervention.

Some of the prominent name of the Ayurvedic community who attended the event included Dr. D.C. Katoch, Advisor (Ayurveda) Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India; Dr. Leena Chhatre, OSD-AYUSH Grid, Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India); Vaidya Devendra Triguna, President, All India Ayurvedic Congress; Dr. Gauraung Joshi, Chairman, ALSAAR Foundation; Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda; Dr D.C. Katoch, Advisor (Ayurveda), Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India; Dr. Brian Wilkerson, Founder & CEO, Pharmacon Holding; Dr. Abhishek Mohan, Director, HempStreet, India and Mr. Ram N Kumar, Founder & CEO, NirogStreet among others.