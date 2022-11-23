How to look after your eyes in winters

By Dr. Rishi Raj Borah

During the winter months, the weather and environment can take a toll on your eye health. Your eyes need care just like any other part of the body. Here are some common eye problems that people suffer from during winter and tips to combat them.

Dry eyes

Winter and dryness go hand-in-hand. We all like being glued to a blower heater during the winter months. But the trade-off is the loss of moisture not just from your skin but the eyes as well. However, there is a remedy to this -keep your body hydrated by drinking ample amounts of water. Try to avoid direct heat on your face as much as possible by directing the airflow away from your face. On a windy day, you can wear protective glasses to help protect your eyes from the wind that takes away the moisture from your eyes. If you already suffer from dry eyes, it is always a good idea to speak with your ophthalmologist as they will advise what measures to undertake so that you can steer clear of dry eyes during winter.

Teary eyes

Not only do winters dry out your eyes, but the chilly months can also affect the eyes by doing just the opposite — overproducing tears. Thiscan make your vision blurry. One of the best ways to prevent teary eyes is to wear protective glasses or sunglasses when outside to protect your eyes against the wind. If you struggle with teary eyes,schedule an appointment with your eye doctor so they may examine your eyes because excessive tears can also be brought on by other conditions like infection, clogged tear ducts, or dry eyes.

Red eyes

Red eyes, also known as bloodshot eyes, can be a sign of a gamut of things, including tiredness, dryness, excessive tears, seasonal allergy, infection, and inflammation. Some people may experience redness in the eyes due to the weather while others may face it due to direct exposure to sunlight for prolonged periods. This may lead to inflammation and red eyes. Therefore, wearing sunglasses is recommended during winters as well.

Tired eyes

With shorter days and longer nights translating into reduced periods with natural light, everyday tasks like reading could cause strain on the eyes resulting in tired eyes. A small step like having a table lamp on at your desk before dusk can significantly improve the concentration of light needed for reading and writing. In addition, to reduce the fatigue of eyes due to increased screen time, you may wear protective glasses to reduce the strain, and practice the 20-20-20 rule: Spend at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes looking at something 20 feet away.

Light sensitive eyes

Some people develop sensitivity to light especially during the winter months.This can cause difficulty seeing, especially while driving. Therefore, utilize your sunglasses as you would during summers. Sunglasses can protect your eyes from the sun’s UV rays which may lead to many eye issues, such as cataracts. Moreover, regular eye check-ups are essential towards timely identification and treatment of visual ailments.

(The author is a Country Director- India, Orbis. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)