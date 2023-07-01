How to live a better life after Prostate Cancer?

By Dr. Anant Kumar

India is witnessing a rapid surge in cancer cases, with over 2.25 million reported this year. Among them, prostate cancer remains a prevalent condition that profoundly affects the physical and emotional well-being of Indian men, ranking among the top ten leading cancers in the country. Despite these challenges, it is crucial to recognize that a fulfilling and satisfying life is attainable even after prostate cancer.

As per several studies, the general rate of remission for early-stage prostate cancer is high, making it an entirely manageable and treatable disease – if caught early. The key to successful treatment is a mélange of a robust support system comprising healthcare professionals, loved ones, support groups, and the right treatment modality. And, this is where robotic-assisted surgery comes into play. Considered the gold standard of treatment for prostate cancer, robotic-assisted surgery has emerged as the go-to approach in prostate cancer treatment. This cutting-edge technique empowers surgeons to navigate even the most complex cases with ease and accuracy. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Da Vinci system and medical professionals, and optimizing surgical outcomes while minimizing the potential impact on urinary continence and erectile function. The result is rapid recovery and an improved quality of life for patients.

Unveiling the Complexities of Surgical Removal

The successful cure rates of prostate cancer have been on the rise, reaching an impressive 100% from 60%. And, among the multifarious modalities of treatment for prostate cancer, one groundbreaking advancement is the use of robotic-assisted surgery.

Robotic-assisted surgery offers a solution to the complexities of prostate cancer removal. With enhanced precision and ease, this advanced technology empowers surgeons to perform intricate cases with remarkable accuracy, minimizing the risk of complications. By sparing nerves and essential organ structures, robotic-assisted surgery helps mitigate common side effects of a prostatectomy, including urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. Additionally, the minimally invasive nature of robotic surgery results in reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery, further enhancing patient outcomes.

Addressing Urinary Incontinence and Erectile Dysfunction

Urinary incontinence, the unintentional leakage of urine, and erectile dysfunction, the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for sexual activity, are common side effects of prostatectomy. While these concerns may arise following surgery, it is essential to note that the severity and duration can vary from patient to patient.

Rehabilitation exercises, such as pelvic floor muscle training, can often aid in regaining urinary control and improving continence. Advancements in surgical techniques, particularly nerve-sparing procedures using robotic-assisted surgery, have significantly reduced the incidence of erectile dysfunction. The unparalleled precision and control afforded by the DaVinci system helps preserve delicate nerves, responsible for urinary and sexual function, resulting in improved post-surgical outcomes and a better quality of life.

Importance of Follow-ups and Patient Consulting

Follow-up care and regular consultations are vital components of the treatment cycle for prostate cancer. These ongoing visits enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients’ progress, detect potential issues, and provide necessary care. Robotic-assisted surgery, with its minimally invasive approach, often results in shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and reduced post-operative complications. However, the frequency and extent of follow-up visits may vary based on individual patient circumstances. Tailoring follow-up plans to each patient’s specific needs ensures that appropriate care is provided to optimize long-term outcomes and overall health.

Screening for Prostate Cancer: The Key to Successful Treatment

Proactive screening for prostate cancer plays a crucial role in early detection and improved outcomes for patients. Regular screenings, such as prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests and digital rectal exams, can help diagnose the condition at an early stage. Early detection allows for timely intervention and treatment, increasing the chances of successful outcomes and minimizing the impact of the disease on an individual’s life.

Life Beyond Prostate Cancer: Embracing Hope and Opportunities

Despite the challenges posed by the disease and its treatment, advancements in robotic-assisted surgery have revolutionized prostate cancer treatment in India, offering improved outcomes and a better quality of life. By staying informed, seeking support, and considering the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery, patients can confidently embrace a fulfilling future beyond prostate cancer.

With a multidisciplinary approach, patient-centric care, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like robotic-assisted surgery, we can transform the landscape of prostate cancer treatment and empower patients to live their best lives after prostate cancer. Together, let us embrace hope, seize opportunities, and pave the way for a brighter future for those affected by this condition.

(The author is a Chairman of Uro-Oncology, Robotic & Kidney Transplantation, Max Hospital at Saket New Delhi & Max Hospital Vaishali. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)