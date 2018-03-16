How to keep your scalp healthy this summer

An itchy and dry scalp is an irritating factor for everyone and needs to be treated well to have shiny tresses. (IE)

An itchy and dry scalp is an irritating factor for everyone and needs to be treated well to have shiny tresses. From regular cleansing with a scalp compatible shampoo, sun protection methods like covering head with scarves to religiously massaging are a few steps that can give you a healthy scalp, say experts.

Melissa Hughe, Education Head at Kérastase, doles out some tips:

*Regular cleansing with a scalp compatible shampoo like oily scalp shampoo or sensitive scalp shampoo is a must to counter the excessive oil, sweat and dirt build up in the summer.

*A soothing, refreshing scalp masque to keep the scalp balanced (hydrated or soothed) and deodorized is another must do.

*Keep the scalp clean and dry to avoid scalp irritations.

*Wear a scarf or sun hat when exposed to direct sunlight.

* A specific scalp treatment or ritual to counter any concerns is recommended once in 15 days to a month (depending on intensity of concern).

* Drink lots of fluids to keep the skin and scalp hydrated

* A scalp detox or scalp deep cleansing once in 15 days will keep scalp concerns at bay.

* Keep your hair deep conditioned, hydrated and frizz free with the right products

Kama Ayurveda’s in-house doctor Sharad Kulkarni too has some tips to share:

* Regular (weekly 3-4 days) massage to scalp, hair and ears with a natural oil for at least 10 minutes each time is a must.

* Massage is followed by hair wash with a natural hair cleanser.

* Do not use hot water for head bath and opt for lukewarm water

* Dry the hair completely without using a hair drying blower.

* Apply any of the natural non sticky hair oil or cream in less quantity post hair wash

* Avoid frequent use of styling gels or sprays on the hairs.

* Consume plenty of water especially in the morning and keep re hydrating

* Avoid over exposure to sunlight or wind.

* Exercise using half of your strength rather than straining too much.

* Do Pranayama for at least 10 minutes a day.