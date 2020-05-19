How to get e-pass on Serviceonline.gov.in to travel during lockdown: Step-by-step guide

E-pass has to be carried by an individual while travelling.

How to get e-pass on Serviceonline.gov.in to travel during Coronavirus lockdown: Is there some kind of emergency and you need to travel within or outside your state? You can now get an e-pass issued for yourself to travel. With the commencement of the fourth phase of Coronavirus lockdown, many restrictions that were imposed in the earlier three phases of lockdown have now been eased in many parts of the country. The Central Government last week stated that all those who have to travel via private vehicles will have to take permission from the state governments. Therefore, an online service portal has been created to help people apply for e-passes smoothly. People can access the online services to apply for e-pass at https://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/. We have listed out how exactly the portal works.

Steps to apply for interstate travel e-pass

Firstly, people have to visit the portal https://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/ and select a state for which they want to apply e-pass for.

After selecting, the page redirects to the official site of the state government.

A user will have to enter a mobile number and submit OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

Subsequently, the user is also required to upload the necessary documents and file the application.

Once done, the government will decide whether it has to grant the e-pass or not.

If the application is accepted and e-pass is issued, an SMS will be sent on the registered mobile number.

It is to notify that e-pass has to be carried by the individual wherever he/she goes as any security personnel at any given time may ask to verify it and check if a person is allowed to commute amidst lockdown or not. Meanwhile, the website which is managed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) also shows the number of applications people have filed for travel permissions. As of now, more than 33.4 lakh applications have been filed where the government has issued travel permits to approximately 11 lakh people (including all those in essential service sectors). Also, around 9 lakh applications are under consideration process whereas another 11 lakh applications have been rejected