How to choose a perfect Maternity Bra?

By Pooja Merani

Most moms-to-be and new moms experience changes in their bodies during pregnancy. And like the rest of their bodies, their breasts are changing too – becoming bigger and more sensitive to touch. This transformation is generally thanks to hormonal shifts, weight gain, an expanding rib cage, and in later stages of pregnancy – mammary glands preparing to make milk for the baby.

With these changes taking place, your breasts definitely deserve some comfortable support. And while it may be tempting to make do with the bras one already has, it is best to invest in a few maternity bras.

What is a maternity bra, and how is it different from regular bras?

Ordinary bras come in a wide range of colours, designs, styles, and fabrics that are ideal for matching with various outfits. However, a maternity bra is an improved version that will not be available in as many colours, styles, or usage levels as a conventional bra. They are designed specially to support your growing breasts comfortably during pregnancy.

Maternity bras – which have a soft cotton lining with extra layers of fabric, bigger straps, and a band with extra hooks – tend to provide maximum comfort and longevity throughout pregnancy.

Supportive, well-fitted maternity bra is critical for your comfort

The new moms and mothers-to-be get a pregnancy bra and then usually outgrow it in a few months – which is pretty inconvenient. Moreover, the hassle of purchasing yet another set of pregnancy bras becomes a nightmare when they already have a lot on their plate.

However, with changing bodies, it is necessary to make an effort to choose lingerie that fits your changing shape. The goal is to feel at ease and supported during this pivotal point of maternity.

Size of Bra

The appropriate size can make a huge impact on how you feel. So, rather than struggling with old (unfit for the new you) bras, switch to a properly measured bra as soon as the pregnancy begins. If you are already noticing growth in your measurement, then altering during the first trimester of pregnancy is recommended. All the high street stores that provide a free measurement service, like Wacoal, could be your go-to spot for finding your ideal size.

Always wear a broad strap bra to support your increased bust weight and to distribute the weight across the shoulders. Look for straps that may be adjusted to elevate your new breasts. It would be ideal if you could find pregnancy bras that also function as nursing bras, with a clip that opens to allow for simple breastfeeding in the future.

Choosing the Best Fit

The following pointers may be helpful in determining the proper fit for your maternity bra:

Begin by measuring around your body, just beneath your arms.

Round up to the nearest even number if the measurement is an odd number.

Then measure the widest region of your bust, making sure the tape is flat against your back and level all around.

If the cup conceals your breasts without spilling out, and the band is level all the way around without riding up in the back, you’ve found your perfect bra fit!

Don’t skip out on trying them on; it’s the only way to know if you’ve discovered the perfect bra. Purchasing a maternity bra should not be as difficult as it appears at first. Choose a brand that offers fitting so that the professional attendants can help you to the perfect fit.

Materials that’ll be your best friend

The fabric you choose will be directly related to the level of comfort you expect from your maternity bra. The weather and your body temperature are important considerations when choosing the clothing material for your maternity bra. Breathable fabric is recommended as you may sweat more underneath or between your breasts during your pregnancy. As a result, choose natural fabrics like cotton and silk for your everyday lingerie. You can always keep spares in nylon and spandex on hand for days when you just want to change!

Non-wired or wired?

The worry with wearing an underwire bra during pregnancy is that the wire may obstruct blood flow and interfere with milk ducts and production, which begins before your baby comes into the world. Given the gravity of the situation, it is best to avoid wearing an underwire bra when your breast size is growing since it can interfere with glandular function.

Wearing bras as per time

Throughout the day, you should wear a bra that provides adequate support without irritating or digging into your skin, such as padded bras with shoulder straps. Even cotton and nylon bras provide extreme comfort during pregnancy. If you need more support, it is recommended that at night, you test out sleep bras. Sleep maternity bras are lighter and softer. Cotton is a nice fabric since it is lightweight and breathable.

Every woman is different, and so is every pregnancy. This means your breasts will change in ways that are unique to you. It is important that women shop for maternity bras depending on their growth and comfort. And with a range of choices available, it is possible to find bras that suit their style and comfort.

(The author is COO, Wacoal India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)