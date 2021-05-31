How to be there for someone battling Covid-19

So many people around the world are either positive for covid-19 or they are affected by the pandemic in some way. (Photo source: AP)

By Devina Kaur,

Since Covid-19 has reared its head, our lives have been a rollercoaster of physical, emotional and mental health challenges. We might often find ourselves wondering if we will survive this pandemic especially when someone close to us starts to exhibit symptoms? Are they positive? Will they beat this virus? How much will the hospital bills be? All of these questions often take over our thoughts.

We have been experiencing trauma collectively as a global community but we have the strength to get through this together. So let’s rather ask ourselves how we can help!

So many people around the world are either positive for covid-19 or they are affected by the pandemic in some way. Perhaps their mental health is plumating due to social isolation or the death of a loved one. When someone is going through a rough time, just sit with them. No preaching, no advice. Just be there for someone, simply help them through their struggle. Become a source of support for someone who is dealing with the traumas that come with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are 3 ways to assist someone who is affected by the Covid-19 virus in some way while ensuring your own health and adhering to your country’s protocols:

Open your ears

Be present (does not have to be physically) and listen when others are talking. Listen to what they are experiencing and feeling. Show compassion and kindness by opening your ears to them. Perhaps their mental health is suffering and they are overwhelmed. Take a step back from your own world and open up your ears and your heart to them and make them feel like they are important.

Do for others

Due to quarantine, we aren’t able to move freely especially if we test positive for the Covid-19 virus? How will we get groceries? Will my child’s grades suffer in school? Find out what you can do to help them lessen that stress. Perhaps you can drop groceries at their front door or ask their child’s teacher if they can send homework electronically? Battling with Covid-19 taxing on your mind, heart and body. Try to minimise that stress for someone.

Exude positivity

Those who are in quarantine are likely to experience feelings of depression or anxiety about the unknown. Be a source of hope and faith. Keep yourself informed with reliable sources concerning topics about public health, share positivity and uplifting news about recoveries and medicinal discoveries, be a source of laughter and lighthearted comedy so that you will allow positive energies around that person.

Explore different avenues that will assist someone with their physical or psychological wellbeing if you notice that they need more help. Remember to take care of yourself so that you may care for others. Your glass needs to be full before you pour into someone else’s glass. Practice meditation, eat healthy, pamper yourself. Allow yourself to feel because your feelings are valid. Happiness is a choice we must strive towards.

(The writer of this article is an author, inspirational speaker, radio host and producer. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)