How strategically placed art in healthcare helps you in healing

By Bandana Jain

India’s Medical tourism sector is expected to grow to $10.3 billion in 2020, from $2.8 billion in 2019, according to consultancy firm PwC. This surge is likely due to the fact that India is a place for cheaper treatment. A lot of hospitals are providing luxurious services to their clients in the form of salons, cafes, and even good infrastructures. Art becomes an important aspect when we talk about imparting knowledge and aesthetics. It immediately beautifies its surroundings, giving you an aesthetically pleasing environment.

Beautiful piece of art in one of Australia's children hospital.

Strategically displayed artworks help in welcoming the patients and visitors. Luxury hospitals aim to provide the best of their experiences to their clients. If you see a hospital never has a happy environment, people are always in a very bad mental state. To counter this, art plays an extremely therapeutic role. It has been found that just looking at a profound art piece helps us, in being mindful. Our body starts feeling grounded and inspired. It also acts as a distraction from whatever our body is going through. Some studies even prove that we release the same neurons while looking at an art piece as the artist did when they created it thus making new neural pathways and stimulating a state of inspiration. Therefore the artwork is no longer seen as frivolous, it is an integral part of the design plan of the hospital.

BANDANA JAIN ART STUDIO, MUMBAI

Similarly, Bandana Jain Art Studio, creates an aura for its viewers which provides a soothing vibe to them. It has a very calming and peaceful environment allowing their brain to settle and appreciate the beauty around.

While having the art displayed in healthcare centers is important, sustainable art is another aspect that needs to be covered. It is important to ensure sustainable practices. The goal of the design in this sector is to incorporate the benefits of green living while designing an uplifting environment, conducive to healing.

The Miraculous Journey- Installation in front of Qatar Hospital

I have a very exceptional sustainable style of work method. My artwork not only generates curiosity because of my unconventional approach, but it also gives you a tactile feel. These kinds of works often develop an interest in the eyes of the viewers, to touch and feel it.

CIRCLE OF ALLUSION

My closeness towards the environment has led me to work with corrugated fibreboard in the mixed medium to give a beautiful diversity to my works. It is a visual treat to the eyes and helps the families of the patient divert their attention for a while. Artworks have a divine power of engaging people, helping them to open their minds for interpretations, often connecting them to the thoughts of the artist while making it. It simply creates a process of healing in Style.

(The author is contemporary artist and sustainable design practitioner working with a very unconventional medium of luxury art pieces though Corrugated Cardboard. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)

