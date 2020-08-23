Mask matters! How should children aged 12 and more or those between 6-11 wear mask? WHO explains

The WHO had advised people to wear masks in public on June 5. But it had not previously issued any specific guidelines for children.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that children aged 12 and more need to wear masks like adults to help control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. However, those between 6-11 can wear masks on a risk-based approach, WHO and Unicef said in a document on its website on Augst 21, Reuters reported.

According to WHO, children aged 12 and more should wear masks when a one-metre distance from others cannot be guaranteed and there is widespread transmission of the COVID-19 in the area. However, for children aged 6 to 11, wearing mask depends on factors like the intensity of transmission in the area, the child’s ability to use the mask, access to mask, and adequate adult supervision.

The WHO and Unicef said that children aged 5 and under should not be required to wear masks on the basis of safety and overall interest of the child.

The two organisation pointed out that studies suggest older children could play a more active role in the transmission of COVID-19 than younger children.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India had gone past the 30-lakh mark. In just 16 days, 10 lakh new cases were added. As many as 22,80,566 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far, pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 cases in the country had jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, while it took 59 days for the cases to cross the 10 lakh mark.

India had reached the one lakh-mark in 110 days but it had taken just 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. On Saturday, India added 69,239 cases, taking the total number of cases to 30,44,940. The death toll has climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.