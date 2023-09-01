scorecardresearch
How much Vitamin D do you need in a day?

Vitamin D can also be taken by consuming food sources like oily fish. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

Vitamin D is extremely important for your well-being. This important compound keeps the bones, teeth, and muscles healthy. Doctors and health experts often warn that a Vitamin D deficiency leads to bone deformities such as rickets in children, and bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia in adults.

Vitamin D is also called Sunshine Vitamin as your body produces the nutrient after the skin gets exposed to the sun. Vitamin D can also be taken by consuming food sources like oily fish. But how Vitamin D should be consumed?

How much Vitamin D should you take in a day?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), infants in the 0–12 months age group should consume 10 micrograms (mcg) and adults in the 1-70 years age group should consume 15 mcg. Meanwhile, people who are 71 years and over should take 20 mcg of Vitamin D.

However, experts maintain that the precise amount of vitamin D you will need from your diet or from supplements depends on factors like:

  • age
  • skin tone
  • the latitude where you live
  • season
  • sun exposure
  • your clothing choices
  • whether or not you are obese
What are the signs of Vitamin D deficiency?

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include:

  • Fatigue
  • Not sleeping well
  • Bone pain or achiness
  • Depression or feelings of sadness
  • Hair loss
  • Muscle weakness
  • Loss of appetite
  • Getting sick more easily
  • Pale skin

01-09-2023

