How long will Coronavirus last in India? Here’s what top official in COVID-19 battle says

By: |
Published: April 22, 2020 12:26:47 PM

With a top member of the NITI Aayog expecting the crisis to prolong at least till July, it is clear that the government is preparing for a protracted health crisis which can continue well into the next few months.

As the lockdown nears its end on May 3, the country’s health facilities are shoring up their potential to deal with the worst possible scenario as cases of COVID-19 may see a spike after restrictions on people’s movement are eased by the government. The easing up of restrictions will allow COVID-19 to re-surface again and spread among people to some extent, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog told IE. Hinting at the possibility of new clusters of the virus emerging in the country after May, Dr Paul said that the months of June and July would test the resolve of the government and healthcare facilities.

With a top member of the NITI Aayog expecting the crisis to prolong at least till July, it is clear that the government is preparing for a protracted health crisis which can continue well into the next few months. Maintaining that the nation cannot afford to waste the gains from over one-month lockdown, Dr Paul said that collective compliance with the best guidelines can keep the spread in check. In tune with the government and WHO’s advisory, Dr Paul said that the restrictions will only be eased in a phased and nuanced manner to offset the risks of losing the gains of the lockdown.

Dr Paul also said that an empowered task force has been created by the government to oversee the development of an indigenous vaccine. In addition to the long term objective of getting hold of a vaccine, a clinical research network is also working under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to study the use of short-term potential solutions like plasma exchange, convalescent plasma and drugs such as Remdesivir. ICMR has been conducting studies on the efficacy of the existing drugs like Hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV drugs, anti-Ebola drug Remdesivir among others.

