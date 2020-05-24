How Kangra tea can boost your chance to win against Coronavirus infection

Kangra tea can block some activity of the novel Coronavirus and making it difficult for the virus to thrive inside human cells.

In a bid to find best possible ways to stop Coronavirus from spreading or reducing its impact on humans, the Ministry of Science and Technology in a release says that consuming Kangra tea is better at boosting one’s immune system. Citing Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director, Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), it said that the effectiveness of Kangra tea is such that it can block Coronavirus activity even better than anti-HIV drugs. It is to note that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is expected to replace the currently used hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) with anti-HIV drugs that will improve immunity and is likely to reduce viral replication when given with a revised protocol.

In a lecture given by Dr Kumar, he has discussed the benefits of Kangra tea and its medicinal properties. He said that IHBT has used the therapeutic properties of this tea and formed a computer-based model. With this, the scientist screened 65 bioactive chemicals or polyphenols which are expected to bind to a particular vital protein much better than the anti-HIV drug does. Thus, blocking some activity of the novel Coronavirus and making it difficult for the virus to thrive inside human cells.

He further added that they have already transferred the tea catechin’s production process Baijnath Pharmaceuticals, and Ready to Serve Teas and Tea wines that will help increase the supply. To be sure, Catechins are natural antioxidants mainly used for properties that help prevent cell damage as well as provide other benefits.

Furthermore, IHBT, a subsidiary of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), according to the Ministry of Science and Technology is also producing and supplying the alcohol-based hand sanitizer which contains Kangra tea extract as the main ingredient. “The Institute has produced a herbal soap with tea extract, some natural saponins without sodium laureth sulphate and sodium dodecyl sulphate, and mineral oil,” the ministry said.