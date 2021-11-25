How important it is to improve women’s healthcare amid the pandemic

Good physical and mental health is the main key to prevention of any infection and its complications. (File)

By Dr. Ila Gupta

Almost two years back the pandemic struck and since then Covid 19 has affected the life of every individual. Interestingly, Covid virus is gender biased. The infection rates as well as the mortality rates are more in men than in women. Nevertheless, women are at greater risk of exposure to virus as globally around 70 percent of health workers are women and are working in the frontline. Also, women who are homemakers or working from home are also facing increased work burden which is disturbing their mental health amid lock down. Females have also ignored and skipped their preventive health checkups and routine tests which also might have adverse impact on their health.

The long-term consequences are yet to be discovered. But there is an increase in cases of anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Lockdown has also led to containing people in their homes which has considerably decreased regular exercise and physical activity leading to weight gain in many which possess increased risk of diseases like hypertension and diabetes. Apart from that staying inside the house has decreased the duration of sun exposure which has adverse effects on bone strength as sunlight is the main natural source to produce vitamin D in the body.

It is important to highlight that women are the pillar of their family. They are primarily responsible for the health and nutrition of their family members. Hence, their health is of prime importance.

All the important steps have to be taken to improve the health of all women.

Regular Physical activity: There are many online classes teaching different kinds of exercises both paid and free which can be easily performed in the house. Prolonged sitting of more than 30 minutes in one spot is always discouraged. No matter how small or big the house is, one can always walk on the spot or walk around.

Improving mental health is also equally important, and meditation or deep breathing helps one to remain calm thus improving mental health. Any kind of regular exercise like yoga, aerobics, dancing and even doing regular household work like cleaning, gardening or even playing with children helps in maintaining good health.

Healthy Balanced Diet: Apart from regular exercise, eating healthy and nutritious food is also equally important to maintain a healthy body and mind. Frequent meals with controlled portion size should be preferred rather than eating two or three major meals as it may lead to weight gain. Home-made food made with fresh vegetables should be preferred. Preparing food with whole grains rather than refined foods should be favored. Fruits are the rich source of vitamins and minerals which are needed for the body and should also be consumed on a daily basis. Also, it is advisable to avoid foods with high sugar, high fat. Alcohol consumption should be avoided or restricted. It is also advisable to have plenty of water.

Precautions to prevent Covid-infection: Washing hands regularly and frequently is required and should be done by all to limit the transfer of Covid virus. Masks should be worn in all public places. Self-quarantine should be done, if one has been exposed to Covid patients accidently or is having any Covid symptom.

Good physical and mental health is the main key to prevention of any infection and its complications. Eat healthy, stay hydrated and exercise regularly.

(The author is Senior IVF Consultant and Clinical Director at Ferticity Fertility Clinics, Delhi. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)