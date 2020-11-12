How far we are from Coronavirus vaccine? Latest status of Pfizer, Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna Covid19 vaccines

Coronavirus, Covid-19 vaccine update: Albert Bourla revealed that a median of two months of safety data following the second and final dose of the Pfizer vaccine candidate will be available by the third week of November. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus, Covid-19 vaccine update: Coronavirus has infected over 5.20 crore people and killed more than 12 lakh patients around the world. While researchers have been trying to come up with a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, millions are expecting dosage against SARS-CoV-2 by the end of 2020. Experimental coronavirus candidates such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covaxin, and Russian and Chinese ones are in the late stage of development.

Coronavirus Covid 19 vaccine Pfizer update

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had announced that the phase 3 trial study of Pfizer-BioNTech’s showed 90 per cent efficacy in preventing Coronavirus in the first interim efficacy analysis. However, Bourla said that based on this efficacy data, Pfizer cannot apply for the US FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Bourla revealed that a median of two months of safety data following the second and final dose of the Pfizer vaccine candidate will be available by the third week of November.

Coronavirus Covid 19 vaccine update India Covaxin

In India, our indigenous Coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has entered the third phase of the Human trial. The trial is set to begin at Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) JN Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH). It has been learned that Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor of AMU has enrolled himself as the first volunteer for the phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin.

Coronavirus Covid 19 vaccine Oxford AstraZeneca

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate is considered one of the most advanced candidates. The British drugmaker has already inked multiple supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world as it gets closer to reporting early results of a late-stage clinical trial. The vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to secure regulatory approval, along with Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate, as per a Reuters report.

Coronavirus Covid 19 vaccine USA Moderna

Moderna has announced that it has enough data for a first interim analysis of the late-stage trial of its experimental Coronavirus vaccine. This data, Moderna said, should help determine the vaccine’s efficacy. Moderna said the information is being prepared for submission to the trial’s independent data safety monitoring board, which will look at the results and make a recommendation. However, Moderna did not say the exact date when it is planning to release the efficacy data.

China Sinovac vaccine update

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa has revealed that it had allowed the resumption of late-stage human trials for China’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate Sinovac. The Chinese vaccine candidate was suspended due to a study subject or volunteer’s death. However, the death was registered in Sao Paulo as a suicide. Brazilian medical institute Butantan said in a statement it would restart trials later on Wednesday (local time).