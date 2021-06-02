How exposure to other Coronaviruses impact response to SARS-CoV-2

The results showed the discovery of one cross-reactive coronavirus antibody that is triggered when a person is infected with Covid-19.

Apart from SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19 infection, some other categories of coronaviruses also exist that people are exposed to. The other types of virus cause less severe problems like the common cold. With the great exposure to SARS-CoV-2 these days, researchers are now studying if any exposure to other coronaviruses can impact the immune system against Covid-19. According to a study published in Nature Communications, researchers have investigated cold-causing coronavirus’ impact on the immune system and if that can impact the immune system response to Covid-19.

The results showed the discovery of one cross-reactive coronavirus antibody that is triggered when a person is infected with Covid-19. Some tests conducted in the later stages also indicated that the antibody has the ability to neutralise SARS-CoV-1 which causes SARS. The researchers highlighted that this kind of cross-reactive antibody is expected to be produced by memory B cells. These cells are considered to be exposed to a coronavirus that leads to common cold. When the person is again affected with Covid-19, the cells “remember” initial disease threats.

It is to note that memory B cells circulate in the bloodstream of a person for decades and if the body is attacked by a similar virus, they are called back in action against the threat. Due to this, these cells then become responsible for production of targeted antibodies.

According to the researchers, this discovery can prove to be an important step when it comes to the development of a pan-coronavirus vaccine. This means that the vaccines to be developed will be able to protect people against all potential coronaviruses that are likely to emerge in the future.

Meanwhile, in order to fight against Covid-19, many vaccines have been developed across the world to curb the transmission. To be sure, the virus is deadly and has led to more than a million deaths worldwide. Therefore, there is a dire need to vaccinate everyone against the infection.