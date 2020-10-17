How election experience can help India in carrying out mega Coronavirus vaccine plan

In India, due to the sub-tropical environment, cold storage and availability of syringes, etc would be the main factors for the success of the corona vaccination plan. (PTI Photo)

India, the largest democracy in the world, has been conducting elections since 1951. From the Lok Sabha polls to Panchayat elections, these mega exercises have helped Indian officials in gaining an administrative edge. Every single poll conducted at any level requires due diligence in terms of paperwork, smooth transportation, and exemplary teamwork of various departments. As India looks to start the mega coronavirus vaccination programme sometime next year, the election experience will help the officials in carrying out the plan effortlessly. On Saturday, while reviewing the administrative preparedness of the corona taskforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian officials have much-needed training and can deliver the Covid-19 vaccine plan without any glitch.

While overseeing the work of the corona taskforce, PM Modi said that the officials should devise a corona vaccination strategy on lines of the elections. From logistics to distribution, from cold storage to maintaining due diligence, officials should be readied for the mega corona plan. He also stressed on the fact that the key to the vaccination plan would be how quickly it is executed. Volunteers should be roped in for greater participation in the plan.

India is the second nation in the world after the United States in the global corona infection tally. In India, due to the sub-tropical environment, cold storage and availability of syringes, etc would be the main factors for the success of the corona vaccination plan.

According to the officials, two extensive studies conducted on the national level show that there has been no mutation of the SARSCov-2 virus and that it is genetically stable. According to the Modi government, the plan is to roll out the corona vaccine in the next six months. So far, there is little success in the field of Covid-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, India is likely to give a nod to resume the human trials of Russia’s Sputnik coronavirus vaccine.