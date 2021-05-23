How Cloud is accelerating and helping healthcare infrastructure amidst COVID

Top apps in India build to fight Covid for contact tracing & registering for Vaccine drive are all hosted on Cloud

By Jesintha Louis,

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought ‘The dire’ need to deliver healthcare at a rapid pace; be it tracking the spread of the virus, sharing information on safety protocols, teleconsultation, or enabling vaccine drives. Technology is playing a big role in fighting against COVID and Cloud is definitely the enabler in delivering the speed and scale that the current situation calls for. In fact, some of the large Cloud providers had blocked up capacity in their Datacenter and rationed them with the first priority to support healthcare deployments across the Globe.

Top apps in India build to fight Covid for contact tracing & registering for Vaccine drive are all hosted on Cloud. State Governments are floating RFPs for vaccine management platform that can be deployed quickly to drive vaccines distribution, stock management, registrations, and advance reporting to track

Information dissemination. Cloud is accelerating the process of building apps and delivering them at a rapid pace. Some Cloud providers have stepped in to partner with public health agencies in an attempt to combat the COVID-19 crisis by building ready apps for Vaccine distribution.

We can break down the combat against COVID-19 into 4 stages – prevention, tracking, cure, and eradication. This is how Cloud has accelerated the support of technology which is playing a major role in supporting the healthcare efforts:

1) Staying home & Staying safe – Given that most brick & motor companies have traditionally invested in physical offices and hardware, Cloud has enabled safe work from home with Cloud VDI’s that has helped tons of businesses have their people work from the safety of their homes, which is itself a great step towards combating the COVID-19 crisis.

2) Active infections – Contact tracing application to telemedicine services for Covid patients with mild symptoms are powered by apps & technology hosted on Cloud. Not just that, today many patients with other medical conditions prefer telemedicine service over a physical visit to the hospital unless it is necessary. Thus, allowing opportunity to reduce the stress on the healthcare infrastructure

3) Bed allocation – While the healthcare infrastructure is choking to cope with operationalizing the demand to treat COVID patients in time. Cloud has allowed us an opportunity to bring in some order to the chaos with faster deployments of technology to the very least integrating platforms and providing the necessary information in a time & at scale.

4) Vaccine drive – Though, India is the 2nd most populated Country in the World. But, carries the history of effectively combating some of the deadliest diseases in the past, today needs the speed and agility to roll out vaccination programs reliably while scaling and adapting to meet the community’s needs. Cloud-enabled Vaccine Management Platforms are playing a vital role in helping public health agencies effectively manage Vaccine drives.

In addition, Cloud has also paved the way for an enthusiastic software developer to contribute in their own way by developing applications to solve smaller but very real problems that we are posed within the current situation, for instance integrating multiple platforms to provide easy to consume tool kit, apps to boost mental well-being and informational bots.

(The author is Director – Partner Success & Cloud Solutions Specialist, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)