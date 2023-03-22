How can vaping affect fertility for both men and women?

By Dr Karishma Dafle

E-cigarettes, also known as vapes include nicotine, THC, and additives that impact sperm health, affect egg quality, and cause challenges while conceiving. Read on to know more about the association between vaping and fertility.

Often considered a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes, vaping means consuming tobacco via an electronic device. Vaping can not only lead to respiratory distress but even fertility problems. Yes, that’s right! Consuming tobacco and nicotine in other forms, such as vaping can take a toll on a man’s and woman’s fertility. Even though vaping is known to be a good alternative it still contains nicotine and other common toxins that are found in cigarettes. Vaping hampers the production of eggs in the female body and makes conceiving a baby very difficult. Vaping during pregnancy can also affect the health and growth of the baby. Here we explain to you the various reproductive health problems due to vaping.

Fertility problems due to vaping

Vaping can cause delayed egg production and fertilization. The toxic chemicals in vape liquids are dangerous just like those found in cigarettes. Are you aware? Vaping while pregnant can also impact foetal development and result in stunted growth in infants and children. Nicotine can lead to the loss of eggs and impair the quality of eggs and the function of a woman’s ovaries and it can also cause early menopause.

Vaping can adversely affect sperm motility (that’s sperm’s ability to move), sperm count, and morphology (that’s the shape of sperm leading to abnormally higher numbers of abnormally shaped sperm). Smoking can also decrease sperm’s ability to fertilize eggs.

E-cigarettes are loaded with chemical compounds called propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin causing female infertility and reproductive issues and one will need ARTs to conceive. Shockingly, Male infants who tend to get exposed to vapors and harmful toxins from e-cigarettes in utero can suffer from reproductive health issues in adulthood.

The last word: It is the need of the hour to quit smoking in every form and adopt a healthy lifestyle. In order to give up on smoking and conceive without any difficulty, one will have to take the help of a fertility consultant who will help you to clear all your doubts. Did you know? Positive changes in eggs are seen when women quit vaping after smoking cessation. Moreover, men will also notice positive changes as their sperm count will improve. Quit smoking or avoid using e-cigarettes and take utmost care of your health. If need be, one can also opt for counseling and get rid of e-cigarettes.

(The author is a Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)