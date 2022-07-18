How are menstrual wellness brands impacting and contributing to the welfare of society?

By Monica Bindra

The wellness industry is flourishing. Consumers intend to continue spending more money on goods that enhance their physical and mental well-being, as well as their appearances, sleep, and awareness. Menstrual hygiene is still a less-discussed topic in India, though. On the one hand, there is a dearth of knowledge about this wellness issue, and on the other, many disadvantaged women lack access to menstrual hygiene supplies.

Menstruation was never a problem; poor menstrual hygiene, however, can lead to a lot of problems. Menstrual hygiene is a crucial aspect of a woman’s life that must be emphasized for her health and wellbeing. Women can get information on everyday hygiene, but it’s crucial to recognize the importance of menstrual hygiene management as a means of enhancing their overall health and wellbeing.

New-age brands are transforming the wellness space in India with holistic and personalized solutions that address real problems faced by people in managing health and hygiene. Brands, nowadays, come forward to help people in multiple ways. Many personal hygiene brands donate items over each purchase to women in need.

Monica Bindra, Founder & CEO, Laiqa, comments “Care for the planet is one of the most significant ways to contribute to society and wellness brands comprehend it. They are more eco-conscious now and are taking measures to reduce their carbon footprint, sustainable packaging is one of them. Practicing this eco-friendly method cultivates a positive effect on the environment that eventually impacts public health. Along with innovating eco-conscious products that reduce plastic waste, the wellness brands are also taking part in and organizing awareness and social programs where they talk about health problems and stigmatized issues for the awareness of people who don’t have access to information or knowledge. Because as a wellness brand it is our responsibility to help underprivileged communities.”

Women’s wellness requirements go beyond carefully managing the blood flow. The majority of women experience anxiety, tension, mood swings, and emotional strain during their menstrual cycle, and they frequently question whether this is normal. Additionally, it’s crucial to have access to facilities that are secure and practical so that you can safely store and get rid of your used menstruation supplies. In order to overcome the taboo and raise awareness about how important excellent cleanliness is to menstruation, Menstrual Hygiene Management plays a critical role. By offering support and assisting women in realizing that they are not alone, brands are working to have a comprehensive influence on the physical, emotional, and societal levels.

Brands like Laiqa, Nua, Whisper and Niine, among others, are taking a lot of initiatives in educating fellow women and society to embrace this as any other human routine. It is imperative for society to understand that menstruation is a normal and physiologic occurrence shared by all primates. The numerous complex issues that affect adolescent girls and women and their general awareness and menstrual hygiene habits continue to be fueled by this diverse and unfavourable mindset. Women and girls lack the proper sanitary facilities and social support to regulate their menstrual cycle in a healthy and respectable way, despite national attempts to increase cleanliness.

(The author is Founder & CEO, Laiqa. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)