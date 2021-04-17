  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hospitals turning away COVID patients despite bed availability will face action: Manish Sisodia

April 17, 2021

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the COVID-19 situation along with Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials.

Hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available will face action, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID-19, said no patient should be denied treatment.

“Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal reviewed the Covid Management System. Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action. No patient should be denied treatment,” Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.

Delhi government is ramping up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients and recently urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital.

