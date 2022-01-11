Hospitalisation ranges in 5-10% during current Covid surge: Health ministry

However, the ministry cautioned that the situation was dynamic and evolving and that the need for hospitalisation could also change.

The Union health ministry on Monday said that the percentage of the active cases requiring hospitalisation at present is in the range of 5-10%, compared to the 20-23% range seen during the second wave of the pandemic. The Delta variant of Covid-19 also continues to exist, even as Omicron cases are surging in the country. However, the ministry cautioned that the situation was dynamic and evolving and that the need for hospitalisation could also change.

“A rise in Covid-19 cases, accompanied with an increase in positivity rate, is being witnessed in various parts of the country. The rise, it appears, is being driven by the Variant of Concern, Omicron and the continued presence of another variant, Delta, in large geographies across the country,” Union home secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, has said.

He has urged states to augment human resources particularly health care workers for Covid management assumes critical importance.The country reported a surge of Covid cases with 1,79,723 lakh cases on Monday morning. The daily positivity rate has climbed up to 13.29%. India’s active caseload currently stands at 7,23,619. The total Omicron cases detected so far is 4,033 with 1,552 recovering.

The government has urged states and Union Territories to keep tabs on the total number of cases, including those isolated at home and hospitalised. Along with this states have also been asked to monitor oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilator support demand. States have also been asked to review the availability of health care workers on a daily basis. It’s important to conserve healthcare workers by initiating staggering, wherever possible and by restricted elective procedures in hospitals, the health ministry said.

While states and UTs are setting up jumbo health facilities, field hospitals and temporary hospitals, the government pointed out that infrastructure and human resources have their limitations. Engagement of retired medical professionals, MBBS students and mobilising tele consultants has been recommended. The government has suggested earmarking beds in private hospitals for Covid care and also advised against overcharging customers. All district hospitals and medical college hospitals at district headquarters have to be used as tele consultation hubs. The country administered 152.82 crore doses till Monday evening.