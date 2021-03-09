Hospital construction suffered in Delhi as govt diverted attention to Covid-19 treatment

Sisodia highlighted that as the caseload began to soar in the national capital, the government had to take measures and convert general hospitals into Covid-only facilities too.(Photo source: ANI)

Construction and remodeling work at many government hospitals in the national capital has been hit as many labourers went back home amid the Covid-induced lockdown. According to a report by The Indian Express, work at 11 government hospitals along with remodeling of 94 government dispensaries and setting up of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) has been delayed. This, according to the report, has been mentioned in the outcome budget report which state Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented on Monday.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government has made sure the augmentation of hospital infrastructure has been on time by increasing Covid beds as a response to the spreading Coronavirus infections. According to him, during the past year, 135 hospitals were dedicated for Coronavirus treatment along with 15 quarantine/Covid care centres as well as six health centres. All of these combined together brought the strength of more than 28,000 beds in Delhi. Sisodia highlighted that as the caseload began to soar in the national capital, the government had to take measures and convert general hospitals into Covid-only facilities too. Similarly, the staff was also diverted to management, testing, and treatment of the disease.

In fact, the average number of patients going for OPDs, casualty and IPDs also declined per month at hospitals as non-Covid services were put on hold. However, all this impacted the construction activities. Sisodia highlighted that the government is now trying to complete all their activities whose work was halted last year. He added that several targets have been missed but that was due to a pandemic like this.

Meanwhile, 491 mohalla clinics are currently working in Delhi as against the target of 1,000. Till December 2020, as many as 112,000 patients were treated at these clinics. This target was set at serving 200,000 patients. Per capita expenditure on medical and public health was also increased. The report noted the education department as the top performer with 84 per cent indicators ‘on track’ followed by health, environment, power and PWD.