Hong Kong reports 16,597 new COVID cases

Written by Anish Mondal
Hong Kong reported 16,597 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from more than 20,000 a day earlier, as the city grapples to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has swept through elderly care homes and paralysed many parts of the city.

