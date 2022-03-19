Hong Kong reports 16,597 new COVID cases

Hong Kong reported 16,597 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from more than 20,000 a day earlier, as the city grapples to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has swept through elderly care homes and paralysed many parts of the city.
