Honeywell starts making N95 masks at Pune unit

The unit can make 24 million face masks annually. (Representational image: IE)

Honeywell has set up a production line to manufacture N95 masks in India. The company has begun production of up to two million disposable face masks monthly at its manufacturing facility at Fulgaon in Pune. The unit can make 24 million face masks annually.

Honeywell is a global manufacturer of personal protective equipment (c) and intelligent safety solutions. Their PPE line includes gloves, protective eyewear, respiratory protection, safety suits, hard hats and boots.

Honeywell’s Fulgaon factory specialises in providing automation solutions, field instruments and manufacturing equipment for the process industries. The face mask line will be an addition at this plant. Honeywell has recruited and trained approximately 40 new workers to run the production line. It will be leveraging its existing supply chain and local manufacturing expertise to produce PPE in India.

Honeywell India president Akshay Bellare said they will supply these masks to frontline healthcare workers, emergency responders and government organisations as part of efforts to combat Covid-19 in the country.