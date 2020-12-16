  • MORE MARKET STATS

Does homeopathy offer cure for COVID-19? Here is what Supreme Court has to say

December 16, 2020 5:35 PM

Many homeopathic medicines are being used by people upon prescriptions. Earlier this year, AYUSH ministry also released guidelines for the use of homeopathic and ayurvedic medicines at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc.

Supreme Court, coronavirus, corona, covid19, covid updates, homeopathic, homeopathic medicines, Modi govt, corona newsAYUSH ministry on March 6 had allowed homeopathy practitioners to prescribe prophylactic medicines that are preventive in nature for an illness like COVID-19 and others that can be used for symptom management.

Many homeopathic medicines are being used by people upon prescriptions. Earlier this year, AYUSH ministry also released guidelines for the use of homeopathic and ayurvedic medicines at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc. However, it has come to notice that some homeopathic medicines are now being advertised and prescribed as a cure for COVID-19 infection. On this, the Supreme Court has clarified that institutionally qualified practitioners can only prescribe these homeopathic medicines as preventive measures or an immunity booster for patients infected with COVID-19 but this cannot be labelled as a COVID-19 cure. It is to note that the apex court was hearing an appeal by Dr A K B Sadbhavana Mission School of Homeo Pharmacy against the order of Kerala High Court that prohibited AYUSH doctors to advertise or prescribe medicines as a ‘cure’ for Coronavirus.

The Supreme Court bench led by Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah refused to interfere in the order directed by the Kerala High Court, a report by The IE said. The appeal said that the High Court action was uncalled for.

An advisory taken out by the AYUSH ministry on March 6 had allowed homeopathy practitioners to prescribe prophylactic medicines that are preventive in nature for an illness like COVID-19 and others that can be used for symptom management. However, the medicines cannot be allowed to be administered as prescribed as a cure. As per the Homeopathic Practitioners (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Code of Ethics) Regulations, 1982, the report noted that if homeopathic practitioners advertise this, then its a cause of concern.

The court highlighted that at a time when the experts across the world are engaged in research and development of Coronavirus vaccines, there is no reason for homeopathic medical practitioners to advertise that prescribed medicines are competent to cure COVID-19 infection.

