Homeopathy for COVID-19 treatment? Bhopal doctors claim they cured six patients using alternative medicine system

Coronavirus pandemic: World over, alternative medicine systems are seeing a momentum including Ayurveda and Yoga. Now, a government homoeopathic medical college in Bhopal has claimed that it has treated six patients of COVID-19 using the alternative medicine system, according to a report in IE. The medical college has been designated as a COVID care centre, which are only meant for suspect, mild or very mild cases, the report added. The development came to light on Monday though several experts are raising objections to the claim.

The report quoted hospital superintendent Dr Sunita Tomar as saying that the centre administered hydroxychloroquine to the patients when they were admitted on May 14. This administration was in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nodal health agency dealing with COVID-19 in India. However, later on the patients were only given immunity boosters, the report further quoted Dr Tomar as saying. These patients had fully recovered by Monday, the report stated.

The report also said that two children were also administered homeopathic medicine, as their parents had tested positive for the disease. However, the kids were not given hydroxychloroquine. The children continued to live with their parents for 10 days but did not develop symptoms for the disease, Dr Tomar was quoted as saying.

According to the report, there are claims that the homeopathic medicine ensured that the patients would not need to be put on oxygen support and also led to a speedy recovery, adding that this also led to the patients not requiring to be transferred to bigger hospitals.

Earlier in April-May, a report in Kalinga TV had indicated that homeopathy doctors in India are optimistic that they can assist people in this long drawn battle against the coronavirus outbreak. While the AYUSH Ministry has consistently promoted the use of homeopathic medicines along with promoting Ayurveda and Yoga, among other alternative ways to boost immunity, a critical aspect in COVID-19 treatment. In April 2020, the Kerala government gave a boost by distrubuting homepathic medicines on a massive scale. Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city, topped the list with seven lakh people to whom the homeopathic medicines were distributed during COVID-19 outbreak, as per ANI report on April 28. The report also quoted Dr. B. VIjayakumar who had stated to ANI that homeopathy has a history of treating and preventing epidemics right from its very inception. He had further claimed that homepathy has benefited many people in the state during epidemic outbreaks of chikengunya, dengue fever and he expressed hope that it would help to address prevention and management of COVID-19 pandemic as well.