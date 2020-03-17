Home secretary reviews coronavirus threat with states bordering Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar

The states informed that regular screening is being done by doctors at various transit points

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the level of preparedness to contain novel coronavirus threat with states bordering Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The home secretary held a video conference with chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries and Directors General of Police and Additional Directors General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, besides secretary, Department of Border Management and heads of Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and Assam Rifles, an official statement said.

The states informed that regular screening is being done by doctors at various transit points and the community in border areas has been sensitised in respect of precautions to be taken to avoid getting infected by the virus through gram sabhas.

The home secretary urged all officials to ensure that round the clock deployment of doctors, with requisite testing kits and other medical supplies, be done so that 100 per cent screening is done without fail, the statement said.