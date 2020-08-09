Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for Coronavirus 

Almost a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah infected with coronavirus, Shah has tested negative for COVID-19, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Sunday. “The COVID test report of UnionHome Minister Amit Shah has come out to be negative,” Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi as reported by ANI.

Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2. He was admitted to Gurgaon’sMedanta Hospital for treatment. He was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for Coronavirus. After him, Union petroleum and steel minister Dhamendra Pradhan also tested positive for COVID-19.

