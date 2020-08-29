Home Minister Amit Shah recovers from post-Covid care, likely to be discharged soon

Shah was the first Union Cabinet minister who came out positive for the virus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered from post-COVID care. He was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on August 18 for post-COVID care. In a press note on Saturday, AIIMS Delhi said Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged soon.

“Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi, for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time,” the AIIMS said in a statement on Saturday.

The 55-year-old minister was tested positive for COVID-19 infection on August 2 and following the test results, he was admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital for treatment. He was later admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care. It is to note that he was the first Union Cabinet minister who came out positive for the virus.

Shah had announced his test results via his Twitter handle and said that he got himself tested for the viral infection as soon as the symptoms appeared. During the time he was being treated, there have been many speculations about whether he has recovered or not, which on Saturday has been cleared.

After him, many leaders have been tested for the novel Coronavirus. Union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tested positive for COVID-19. Among other officials, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit were also tested positive for Coronavirus.