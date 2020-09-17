  • MORE MARKET STATS

Home Minister Amit Shah dischaged from AIIMS, Delhi

By: |
September 17, 2020 7:24 PM

Shah had contracted Coronavirus on August 2 after which he was first admitted into the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon.

Four days after getting admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for the third time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from the hospital, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. Shah had been admitted to AIIMS for the second time on September 13 reportedly for a full body check up at the premier medical institute.

Earlier, Shah had been discharged from AIIMS on August 30 after his post Covid-19 care at the hospital. Shah had contracted Coronavirus on August 2 after which he was first admitted into the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. After his nascent recovery from the disease, the top cabinet minister of the Modi government was subsequently shited to AIIMS, New Delhi for his post Covid care.

