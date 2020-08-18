Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care

Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital on August 14 after testing negative for COVID-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for post-COVID care. In a release on Tuesday, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, “Sh. Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body ache for the last 3-4 days. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care. He has tested negative for COVID-19.”

He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital, the release added.

Shah was admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital for treatment after he tested positive for coronavirus on August 2. He was the first Union Cabinet minister to test positive for the virus. After him, Union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tested positive for COVID-19.

Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital on August 14, after testing negative for COVID-19, according to a report by news agency ANI.

(To be updated)