  • MORE MARKET STATS

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

By: |
October 14, 2020 2:29 PM

The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, has ordered 140 million KOJAK AD Syringes from Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) to be supplied between August and December 2020, it said.

As India gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine, the government should be well equipped with a secured stock of syringes in advance to administer a vaccine when it is approved and ready, HMD said. (Representational image: Reuters)

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, has ordered 140 million KOJAK AD Syringes from Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) to be supplied between August and December 2020, it said.

“We have shipped out more than 56 million pieces of 5 ml auto disabled (AD) syringes for intramuscular syringes to Covax facility and will soon send the next shipment of 28 million Syringes by October end,” HMD Managing Director Rajiv Nath said.

Related News

About the availability of the syringes in India, Nath said: “Should the government need 100 million KOJAK auto-disable syringes for COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year, we can easily offer them to lift the outstanding orders placed with us”.

As India gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine, the government should be well equipped with a secured stock of syringes in advance to administer a vaccine when it is approved and ready, HMD said.

Covax facility is a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, whoever they are and wherever they live.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus vaccine: World Bank approves $12 billion to finance Covid-19 vaccines, tests, treatments
2Balochistan CM tests COVID-19 positive; 615 new cases reported in Pakistan
3Post Covid-19 care: Facing digestive issues? Here is what you must do