  • MORE MARKET STATS

Historic day, says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jab

By: |
Updated: Jan 16, 2021 3:52 PM

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Pune-based SII.

covishield, adar poonawalla, coronavirus vaccination, covid-19, SII, Serum Institute of India, Covishield, coronavirus vaccine update,Poonawalla shared a small video of him receiving the jab on Twitter.

As the COVID-19 inoculation drive rolled out across India on Saturday, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla joined the healthcare workers in getting the Covishield vaccine shot.

Poonawalla shared a small video of him receiving the jab on Twitter. “I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in
launching the world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse its safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself,” he tweeted.

Related News

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the
Pune-based SII.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world’s largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Historic day says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jab
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases
2Bharat Biotech to pay compensation if Covaxin causes side effects
3Resident docs in RML Hospital want Covishield, expresses ‘bit apprehension’ about Covaxin