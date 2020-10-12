  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hindu Rao Hospital sanitisation begins, OPD expected to reopen soon

By: |
October 12, 2020 10:44 AM

Sources said the OPD of the 900-bed hospital is expected to be reopened again to the regular patients in a few days. Seventeen were shifted to LNJP Hospital and three to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, while there in ICU were retained, a senior official said.

Hindu Rao Hospital was earlier made a dedicated COVID-19 facility. (Photo source: ANI)

The sanitisation of Hindu Rao Hospital started on Sunday, a day after 20 COVID-19 patients of civic-run facility were shifted to two Delhi government hospitals, officials said.

Sources said the OPD of the 900-bed hospital is expected to be reopened again to the regular patients in a few days.
Seventeen were shifted to LNJP Hospital and three to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, while there in ICU were retained, a senior official said.

Related News

The Delhi government on Saturday ordered shifting of COVID-19 patients from the civic-run hospital to its own facilities. Hindu Rao Hospital was earlier made a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.

The move to shift patients had come a day after the resident doctors of the hospital went on a “symbolic indefinite strike” over their due salaries for the last three months.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Sardana, president of Resident Doctors’ Association of the hospital, said, “Tomorrow we have a meeting with commissioner of NDMC on the issue. Further course of action will be decided after that.”

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday claimed that the plan to shift patients had been underway for the last one week.

“On an average, about 20-25 patients were being treated at the 900-bed facility, so we were in communication with officials of the Delhi Disaster Management Association, planning to shift COVID-19 patients to other facilities and start regular OPD at Hindu Rao,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Hindu Rao Hospital sanitisation begins OPD expected to reopen soon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Soaring virus infection puts more French cities on alert
2COVID-19 infections re-emerging in China? Qingdao orders city-wide COVID-19 testing
3India’s COVID-19 recovery conundrum: High recovery rate indicate the worst is over but data look dodgy