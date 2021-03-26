Himachal Pradesh: Fresh restrictions ban gatherings in Kangra district with surge in coronavirus cases

Order issued by Deputy Commissionerstates that the gatherings for Holi festival are banned too

The Kangra district administration on Friday ordered for prohibiting mass gatherings in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and directed for seven days of quarantine for migrant labourers entering the district, officials said. In the orders issued by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, it states that the gatherings for Holi festival are banned too.

Under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DC has imposed additional safety protocols of COVID-19 for immediate prevention of threat to human life, health and safety. All social/entertainment/cultural/religious/political and other congregations shall be completely prohibited in the district except marriages, funerals and election process within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations of Dharamshala and Palampur, subject to strict compliance with the conditions of the gathering. Organisers of marriages shall obtain permission for the event through registration on an online portal.

In the ongoing municipal corporation elections of Dharamshala and Palampur, it is mandatory for all contesting candidates and their supporters accompanying them to get themselves attested with a negative coronavirus test before their door-to-door canvassing.