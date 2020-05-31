  • MORE MARKET STATS

Highest spike of 1,295 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes total to over 19K; death toll rises to 473

May 31, 2020

In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 473 and the total number of cases mounted to 19,844.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi, delhi health department, covid 19 death cases in delhi, latest news on coronavirus outbreakOn Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18,549, including 416 deaths.

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 19,844, as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 473, authorities said. The previous single-day highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded on May 30. This is the first time in Delhi when more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

