Higher long Covid cases during 2nd wave: Here’s how Ayurveda can help you beat long Covid

Even as the cases of Coronavirus have come down in the country, those who had contracted the deadly disease in the past few months are still facing serious recovery issues and suffering from what is called ‘long Covid.’ The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also highlighted the plight of people who are bearing the after-effects of Coronavirus including in India where the number of patients who battled ‘Long Covid’ has increased by almost four fold during the second wave, the Indian Express reported. The symptoms which persist even months after the Covid-19 infection include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, and digestion related ailments.

Dr J Hareendran Nair, founder and MD, Pankajakasthri Herbals India Private Ltd told the Indian Express that while studies about ‘Long Covid’ are going on in all parts of the world, people are also resorting to various ways to relieve their post-Covid distress. Dr Nair also said that Ayurveda has plenty of treatments available to get rid of the post-Covid complications. Measures suggested by Dr Nair to get lasting relief from Covid-19 complexities are as follows.

1. Even after the recovery from Coronavirus, all patients are advised to take an additional period of rest for a few weeks and not exert themselves over any physical or mental activity.

2. One should remain adequately hydrated and consume vital vitamins and minerals such as zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin B among others to battle the remaining weakness and lethargy. In dietary terms, such patients should consume rice, leafy vegetables, soups, ginger, garlic, pepper, turmeric, tomatoes among others.

3. For patients battling breathing problems even days after their Covid-19 recovery, Dr Nair suggested pranayama and yoga asanas to regain their lung strength and get rid of body fatigue.

4. Since the respiratory organs including lungs were targeted primarily by the virus, a few patients also suffer from sneezing, sinusitis and habitual cold in the aftermath of their Covid-19 recovery. Such patients should include Ayurvedic formulations such as black pepper, Indian long pepper, dry ginger and cardamom in their diets to get rid of such ailments.