Hetero launches pack of generic COVID-19 drug favipiravir at Rs 2,640

The drug is being manufactured at the company's facility in India that is approved by global regulatory authorities.

Drug firm Hetero on Friday said it has launched a pack of its generic oral antiviral drug– Favivir 800/200– for the treatment of mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19 patients in India.

Favivir 800/200 will be available in a pack containing 16 tablets of favipiravir 800 mg and 2 tablets of favipiravir 200 mg priced at Rs 2,640 per pack, Hetero said in a statement.

The higher strength of Favipiravir 800 mg by the company has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The product will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd, it added.

“The launch of ‘Favivir 800/200′ is aimed at enhancing patients’ adherence to treatment regimen by reducing the number of pills they are required to consume per day,” Hetero said.

The product will be made available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and sold only on prescription, it added.

The drug is being manufactured at the company’s facility in India that is approved by global regulatory authorities.

The company had earlier on July 29, launched its generic version of favipiravir in India under the brand name ‘Favivir’ after getting the nod from the Indian drug regulator.