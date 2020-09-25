  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hetero launches pack of generic COVID-19 drug favipiravir at Rs 2,640

By: |
September 25, 2020 6:49 PM

Favivir 800/200 will be available in a pack containing 16 tablets of favipiravir 800 mg and 2 tablets of favipiravir 200 mg priced at Rs 2,640 per pack, Hetero said in a statement.

The drug is being manufactured at the company's facility in India that is approved by global regulatory authorities.The drug is being manufactured at the company's facility in India that is approved by global regulatory authorities.

Drug firm Hetero on Friday said it has launched a pack of its generic oral antiviral drug– Favivir 800/200– for the treatment of mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19 patients in India.

Favivir 800/200 will be available in a pack containing 16 tablets of favipiravir 800 mg and 2 tablets of favipiravir 200 mg priced at Rs 2,640 per pack, Hetero said in a statement.

Related News

The higher strength of Favipiravir 800 mg by the company has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The product will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd, it added.

“The launch of ‘Favivir 800/200′ is aimed at enhancing patients’ adherence to treatment regimen by reducing the number of pills they are required to consume per day,” Hetero said.

The product will be made available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and sold only on prescription, it added.

The drug is being manufactured at the company’s facility in India that is approved by global regulatory authorities.

The company had earlier on July 29, launched its generic version of favipiravir in India under the brand name ‘Favivir’ after getting the nod from the Indian drug regulator.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Hetero launches pack of generic COVID-19 drug favipiravir at Rs 2640
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK
2India’s healthcare effectively kept COVID mortality at ‘minimum’, recovery at ‘maximum’: Harsh Vardhan
3Coronavirus in Kerala: Kerala records over 11000 new cases in 2 days, growth rate of Covid-19 cases remains high