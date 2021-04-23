Here’s why PM level of air is important for your well being

Air forms the basis of our life and we always take this most important natural resource for granted.

By Dhruv Bhatnagar,

Air quality matters because the ever-increasing levels of air pollution are putting our health at stake. It only makes sense to take precautionary measures now than lamenting later when it would be too late to curb the threat.

According to a study published by the European Society of Cardiology, exposure to ambient air pollution has reduced the average life expectancy by 3 years worldwide as 8.8 million people die every year. This is probably far more deadly than tobacco smoking. What is more serious is the situation in India as 22 Indian cities are among the world’s 30 most polluted cities, cited by the World Air Quality Report 2020.

Air Quality and Well Being Air pollution in India is mainly due to PM 2.5 and PM 10. The PM particles are created when chemicals react in the atmosphere and even emitted directly from a source such as unpaved roads, construction sites, smokestacks, fields or fires. Since fine particles are very small and light, they tend to stay longer in the air than heavy particles. Some adverse health effects include increased airway responsiveness to allergens, chest tightness, cough, increased incidence of acute respiratory illness, irritation of the mucous membranes, asthma etc. Additionally, there is a risk of chronic health effects as well – increased susceptibility to chronic obstructive lung diseases, decreased lung growth, impairment of pulmonary function, etc.

Health Benefits of Clean Air Let’s talk about some benefits one can derive from breathing clean and pure air. According to a report published by NCBI, air pollution is associated with not only pulmonary and respiratory diseases but also cardiovascular diseases. The adverse health effects of exposure to particulate matter (PM) are of great concern to health organizations and governments worldwide. Some of these health risks are heart attack, decreased lung function, bronchitis, increased incidence of chronic cough, conjunctivitis etc. As there is a strong link between long-term exposure to particulate air pollution and cardiovascular disease, we must ensure that the air we breathe is clean. Though outdoor air is more or less beyond one’s control, we can at least breathe clean air in our homes.

Much like the connection between air quality and cardiovascular disease, few people would think that polluted air could contribute to diabetes. According to Medical News Today, in 2016, globally, air pollution contributed to around 3.2 million cases of diabetes and the loss of 8.2 million years of healthy life. Needless to say, keeping the air around you clean and contaminant-free reduces the risk of diabetes and related mortalities.

Clean Air Reduces the Risk of COVID-19 People living in an area with high levels of fine particulate pollution are more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone living in an area with less of such pollution. This revelation has been made by a study published by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study further revealed that areas with high pollution levels will have a higher number of hospitalisations and a higher number of deaths

The Need for Indoor Anti-Pollution Products People are often fretted about the air they breathe. After all, we cannot think we are safe just because we are inside. The gases and microscopic particles can affect anyone – adults, children, and people with long-term illnesses. The alarming situation calls for anti-pollution products that can effectively reduce the particulate matter present in the atmosphere.

Many brands are performing remarkably in combating air pollution and ensuring that we breathe cleaner and healthier air.

New technologies and methods such as indoor anti-pollution liquids that aim to reduce PM 2.5 & PM 10 by trapping them onto the surface that don’t allow them to fly back in the air. These products are innovative, cost-effective, water-soluble, food-safe, and 100% organic. Also, these air cleaners reduce the chances of acute as well as chronic health issues caused by indoor pollutants by refreshing stale air.

Summing Up! Air forms the basis of our life and we always take this most important natural resource for granted. However, it is important to pay equal attention to ensuring clean air as we do for other important things in life. Not to miss, air pollution is one of the most significant health challenges across the world.

