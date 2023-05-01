Here’s why Apple Cider Vinegar is harmful to your health

Apple Cider Vinegar, is a vinegar made from fermented apple juice. Generally, this vinegar is used as salad dressings, marinades, vinaigrettes, food preservatives, and chutneys. In recent years, Apple Cider Vinegar has become increasingly popular for weight loss.

However, health experts have often argued that it is not the ‘magical’ drink for weight loss as some promote it. However, this has led to increased assumptions among people that Apple Cider Vinegar is the ultimate drink for weight loss.

What is Apple Cider Vinegar?

Apple Cider Vinegar, as the name suggests, is made from apples. The vinegar is made by pressing apples to release apple juice and then fermenting it. Apple Cider Vinegar is available in the form of pills, gummy, or powder form. It is most commonly purchased in grocery stores as a pasteurised, clear, and filtered product.

According to Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder & Director Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, although Apple Cider Vinegar has been associated with certain health benefits, such as aiding digestion and managing blood sugar levels, consuming it undiluted or in excessive amounts can lead to negative health consequences.

How Apple Cider Vinegar harms the body?

Dr. Bajaj pointed out that ACV is highly acidic, and when consumed in concentrated form, it can cause irritation and damage to the throat, teeth enamel, and the digestive system.

“Additionally, its acidic nature may disrupt the natural pH balance of the skin, leading to skin irritation or burns. It is crucial to exercise caution and moderation when using Apple Cider Vinegar to ensure your overall health and well-being,” he added.

The unfiltered form of the liquid includes a thick, cloudy layer of probiotic bacteria on the surface of the vinegar known as “the mother.” Some reports claim that these probiotic bacteria are good for gut health, however, research to support this is also limited.

Some studies suggest that apple cider vinegar may reduce the rate at which food leaves the stomach and enters the lower digestive tract. According to experts, this can worsen symptoms of gastroparesis, a common condition that affects people living with diabetes.

Symptoms of gastroparesis include:

Heartburn

Bloating

Nausea

In certain people, Apple Cider Vinegar can also lead to some unpleasant digestive symptoms like a decrease in appetite due to indigestion. Additionally, Apple Cider Vinegar can also cause damage to the tooth enamel. In certain instances, it can also lead to loss of minerals and tooth decay.

Apple Cider Vinegar can also lead to esophageal (throat) burns. If applied to the skin, it can also cause skin burns.

How to safely consume Apple Cider Vinegar?

Limit your consumption of Apple Cider Vinegar. One should start with small amounts and the consumption shouldn’t be more than 2 tablespoons (30 mL) per day, diluted in water.

Avoid exposing your teeth to Apple Cider Vinegar. You should consume the diluted vinegar with a straw.

After consuming the vinegar, rinse your mouth.