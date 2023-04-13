Here’s how your tongue can tell if you have Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is an extremely important compound for the human body. Vitamin D is sometimes also called sunshine vitamin as it’s created from cholesterol when your sun is exposed to sunlight.

Several studies and doctors have pointed out that vitamin D is critical to bone health and has many important functions throughout your body.

Deficiency of vitamin D is common among those who do not get enough sunshine – such as those who work indoors, wear extensive clothing, or who are obese or aged.

It is noteworthy that the lack of enough vitamin D can also lead to several health problems like weak bones, bone deformities, muscle cramps, and fatigue and can even contribute to mental health issues.

In certain instances, your body can also tell you are deficient in vitamin D through various tell-tale signs. Several studies have pointed out that Vitamin D can lead to burning mouth syndrome.

It is a painful condition in which the person experiences a burning, scalding, or tingling feeling in the mouth that may occur every day for months or longer.

It is noteworthy that vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies worldwide. According to a study published in the National Institute of Health, an estimated 1 billion people around the globe have low blood levels of the vitamin.

Here are some signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Frequent illness or infections

Fatigue and tiredness

Bone and back pain

Depression

Impaired wound healing

Bone loss

Hair loss

Muscle pain

Weight gain

Anxiety

How to treat Vitamin D deficiency?

Oral supplements are the go-to treatment for vitamin D deficiency.

Eating more vitamin D-rich foods may also boost your levels. This include fatty fish, egg yolks, yogurt etc.

As sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D, doctors may also recommend going outdoors more often