Here’s how you can inculcate nutrition in your daily lifestyle with almonds

By Dr Rohini Patil

Our bodies are made up of a variety of intricate systems and organs that may be impacted by anything and everything in our surroundings, including pollution, toxins in the food and beverages we eat, how we sleep, how we engage in everyday activities, and more. While some of these factors are out of our control, others, like our diet and food preferences, are completely within our power to influence. Therefore, it’s important to indulge in an effective self-care routine and help boost your productivity and provide you the tools you need to handle inescapable professional challenges. Well, the best self-care one can gift to themselves is by consuming nutritious food as nutrition plays a great role in our daily life.

The food or liquids affect our body and health because each food or liquid contain nutrition which is very necessary for our physical and mental growth. A particular level of nutrition is essential for our body. So, we should know that what food we must take, how much and what type of nutrition contain a particular food. Let’s explore practical and sustainable ways to incorporate nutrition into our daily lifestyle.

Understand the Basics of Nutrition- Before making any dietary changes, it’s crucial to understand the basics of nutrition. Familiarize yourself with macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals). Educate yourself about the recommended daily intakes for each nutrient and how they contribute to your body’s functioning.

Start Your Day with Almond Power- Kickstart your mornings with a boost of nutrition by adding almonds to your breakfast. You can either consume them by soaking the almonds throughout the day or can roast it to add that extra crunch. Soaked almonds are easier to digest, which can increase your absorption of some nutrients. You can sprinkle chopped almonds over your cereal or oatmeal, blend them into your smoothies etc. This will not only enhance the taste but also provide sustained energy throughout the day as almonds are a healthy source of energy that help you keep active.

Why Almonds?

Almonds are rich in nutrients that support various bodily functions. They are an excellent source of healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which contribute to heart health and reduce bad cholesterol levels. A review by a panel of Indian nutrition and cardiovascular experts, published in the journal Nutrients, suggests that daily inclusion of almonds as part of a healthy diet may help reduce dyslipidemia, one of the most important risk factors for cardiovascular disease among Indians.

Plan Balanced Meals- A balanced diet is key to obtaining all the necessary nutrients your body needs. Remember to eat fruits, vegetables which showcases great source of proteins, eggs and milk which includes calcium necessary for your body and a handful of almonds rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium, and phosphorus, nutrients known for their role in energy release from food.

Almonds for Snacking- Replace unhealthy snacks with almonds for a satisfying and nutritious munch. A small handful of almonds makes for a convenient and portable snack, perfect for staving off hunger between meals. What research says is that almonds have satiating properties and are a rich source of protein, a nutrient which is not only energy-yielding, but also known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass. So, keep a stash of almonds in your bag or desk drawer to resist the temptation of vending machine junk while helping yourself with all the nutrients necessary by your body.

(The author is a Nutritionist. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)