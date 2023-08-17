Here’s how you can get rid of your dark circles

You wake up in the morning, you look in the mirror and you get extremely upset to see dark circles under your eyes. Don’t you? Although dark circles are not a serious health issue, many people feel that dark circles look tired, older, or unhealthy.

According to Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Dermatologist, Co-founder & Director, at Alive Wellness Clinics, dark circles beneath the eyes stem from an interplay of factors, such as the natural aging process, genetic predispositions, fatigue, dehydration, and more.

“It’s crucial to recognize that these underlying causes are unique for each person and seeking guidance from a professional is highly recommended to address such specific concerns. For those seeking an effective solution, a holistic approach that combines medical interventions with natural remedies can yield great results,” Dr. Chhabra told Financial Express.com.

According to health experts, once a person understands why dark circles develop under their eyes, they can select an appropriate treatment.

What are the causes of dark circles?

Dark circles under your eyes can happen for many reasons. Some of the reasons include:

Ageing

Genetics

Dermatitis

Lack of sleep

Hyperpigmentation

Dehydration

Lifestyle issues like as stress, excessive alcohol use and smoking

How to treat dark circles?

According to Dr. Chhabra, fortunately, there exists a wide range of choices for managing this concern.

Here are some ways which can help in minimising dark circles:

Rest and good general health can reduce dark circles.

Cold compresses can also reduce swelling around the eyes and lessen the dark color.

People can reduce dark eye circles by protecting their skin from the sun.

Putting cucumber slices or tea bags may reduce the appearance of dark eye circles.

Reduce or eliminate sun exposure to your face.

“The most promising avenues involve dermal fillers and under-eye rejuvenation procedures, specifically formulated to mitigate the dark pigmentation beneath the eyes. These fillers and procedures often have powerful components like hyaluronic acid gel and retinoic acid to impart a revitalized and radiant appearance to the eye,” she added.