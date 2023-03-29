Here’s how you can ensure utmost comfort during your Periods and be sustainable!

By Pallavi Utagi

Today, the world is reeling under the impact of the excessive use of plastic which is dumped on the Earth’s surface. Sanitary products are no exception to environmental degradation. On average, a woman uses 10,000 sanitary products for approximately 40 years of her life. As the world moves towards building a sustainable environment, there is an increasing need for opting eco-friendly period products to enable sustainable menstruation.

Growing environmental concerns have also inspired women to make sustainable choices for menstrual solutions while ensuring comfortable and hassle-free periods. Here are top 5 ways to have a comfortable period that is easy on the environment:

1. Period underwear – For own comfort and well-being

Period underwear, colloquially known as period panties, is the best alternative for single-use period products such as pads and tampons. Period underwear from trusted brands offers an assurance of 8-10 hours of dry comfort, absolutely zero leaks, and a stain-proof period. Made from natural fibers such as cotton, plant-based (bamboo) fabric, and synthetic fibers, Period Underwears are easy on the environment and are as comfortable as regular panties. They also tend to last more than two years. They are ideal for heavy-flow days and can hold up to four tampons of blood.

2. Aromatherapy with Essential Oils

As more people are turning to traditional treatments, the use of essential oils is gaining traction to treat Dysmenorrhea which is a medical term for menstrual cramps. They prove beneficial in dealing with headaches, insomnia and fungal infections as a result of periods pains which can last for 12 to 72 hours. Massaging with essential results in great reduction in period pains and is super eco-friendly. The aromatherapy helps in reducing the severity of period cramps, stress and anxiety.

3. Using Corn starch-based disposal bags

Against the popular use of plastic-based bags which tend to remain in the landfill for hundreds of years, disposal bags made from corn-starch serve as a leak-proof, sustainable, and biodegradable alternative. They are easy to use and made of organic matter that do not produce any toxic material when disposed off. Due to their compostable property, they are also capable of breaking down into natural elements. They tend to add nutrients to the soil which results in the growth of trees and plants.

4. Natural/Electric Heating Pads

A natural and non-toxic heating pad is a cheaper and eco-friendly option to provide heat and signal relaxation to your body during periods. They are essentially made from natural fibers and materials to provide ultimate comfort and pain relief while reducing waste, and chemical exposure. They help reduce stiffness in muscles and joints and are extremely helpful in reducing menstrual cramps.

Therefore, it is time to choose biodegradable and absorbent materials for period products that are environment-friendly and offer unmatched comfort and ease. This time, go for eco-friendly ways to have a comfortable period. It is advisable to look out for FDA or BIS certifications that ensure personal and environmental safety.

(The author is a Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)