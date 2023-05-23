Here’s how the excessive use of smartphones affects kids

The usage of smartphones has increased rapidly, especially in the last 10 years. Children all around the globe have started using smartphones for various purposes. Seeing kids playing on smartphones or doom-scrolling is now a pretty normal sight.

However, several studies reveal that excessive use of technology especially among young kids has increased dramatically in recent years. During the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, the screen time of children increased explosively.

Studies suggest that excessive usage of smartphones can lead to a negative impact on children’s development, health, and studies.

Here are some side-effects of smartphones that can harm children:

Prolonged use of mobile phones for playing games or texting may lead to chronic pain in the joints of the shoulders and hands of children.

Many children carry phones along with them to their schools. This results in children failing to pay attention in the class and this will lead to poor academic performance.

Spending too much time on smartphones and social media can lead to depression and anxiety among kids.

A 2018 study of elementary school children found a correlation between increased screen time use and behavioral issues — like conduct problems, hyperactivity, and and poor attention span.

