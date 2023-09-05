Here’s how stress is harming your skin; Know ways to tackle this issue

You must be aware of how stress affects your mental and physical well-being. However, not many people are aware of how stress affects your skin.

According to a Harvard Health report, both acute and chronic stress can exert negative effects on overall skin wellness.

Moreover, stress can aggravate skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, acne, and even hair loss.

As the skin is the most exposed to the environment, it produces stress hormones in response to them. Several clinical studies have highlighted that stress can disrupt the skin’s outer layer which is responsible for moisture and protection against harmful microbes.

Stress can also lead to inhibit the hair growth phase which can cause hair loss. Additionally, stress can also make your hair grey faster.

How can you reduce the impact of stress on the skin?

Here are some ways to manage stressed skin: