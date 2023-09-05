scorecardresearch
Here’s how stress is harming your skin; Know ways to tackle this issue

Stress can also lead to inhibit the hair growth phase which can cause hair loss. Additionally, stress can also make your hair grey faster.

Cropped shot of a young woman squeezing out a pimple. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

You must be aware of how stress affects your mental and physical well-being. However, not many people are aware of how stress affects your skin.

According to a Harvard Health report, both acute and chronic stress can exert negative effects on overall skin wellness.

Moreover, stress can aggravate skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, acne, and even hair loss.

As the skin is the most exposed to the environment, it produces stress hormones in response to them. Several clinical studies have highlighted that stress can disrupt the skin’s outer layer which is responsible for moisture and protection against harmful microbes.

How can you reduce the impact of stress on the skin?

Here are some ways to manage stressed skin:

  • Studies suggest that meditation and relaxation techniques have been shown to help psoriasis.
  • Healthy lifestyle habits, including a well-balanced diet and exercise, may also help in regulating stress hormones in the body.
  • Consult your dermatologist, in case, you are suffering from any skin condition.
  • A proper skincare routine will not help your skin, it will also help you de-stress.
  • Indulge in temporary stress-relievers like alcohol and drugs, can also affect your skin.
  • Get proper sleep.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 13:49 IST

